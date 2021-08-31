Manitoulin Health Centre Launches its 50/50 Campaign

Little Current, ON – The staff, management, and Board of Directors of Manitoulin Health Centre are excited to launch their first ever 50/50 Campaign!

Ticket sales begin September 13th with tickets sold in packs of 10 for $10; 50 for $20; or the BEST VALUE of 150 tickets for $40. There will be four early bird prizes of $250 September 30, 2021; October 22, 2021; November 19, 2021 and December 17, 2021.

Funds raised from the 50/50 draw will be used towards the renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya Emergency Department in our Let’s Emerg Together campaign. Additional funds will be used towards the purchase of medical equipment and general hospital operations.

All tickets will be sold online at www.mhc5050.com. The jackpot will be updated online in real time for each month’s draw and will continue to grow as more people participate. The first and second draw will feature guaranteed prize draws of $2,000 or one-half of the ticket sales should they exceed $4,000. Draw #3 will feature a guaranteed prize draw of $2,500 or one-half of the ticket sales should they exceed $5,000. Every draw after will be for one-half of the jackpot with the raffle ending September 9, 2022.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 have the opportunity purchase MHC 50/50 draw tickets online for their CHANCE TO WIN!

Tim Vine, co-CEO and VP of Corporate Support Services and Chief Financial Officer says “We’re thrilled to finally announce the kick-off of our 50/50 Campaign. Our Fundraising Committee have done an excellent job getting us close to our $2.5 Million mark to fundraise for half of the project costs for our ED expansion. The 50/50 draw will be a WIN/WIN for everyone – the hospital and our ticket buyers”.

For more details including Rules of Play go online at www.mhc5050.com