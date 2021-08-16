MARVIN BEVERLY GUY

October 8, 1932 – August 15, 2021

Marvin was born on October 8, 1932 and passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Lodge on August 15, 2021 in his 89th year. Marvin is predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Palmer), and mourned by his partner Norine Beange of 30 years. He will be greatly missed by his sons and daughters-in-law: B. Keith (Ruth) of Ice Lake, Randy (Gayle) of North Bay, and Greg (Anusha) of Stittsville. He will also be missed by his remaining sibling Daisy Goodvin (Chuck) of Brampton. He thoroughly enjoyed her letters which she sent weekly while he was in the Nursing Home for close to three years! He is predeceased by siblings Doris Strajna, Earnest, George (surviving spouse Alice), Roselyn Palmer (surviving spouse Austin), Bill, Doug and Joan Poirier (surviving spouse Patrick). He has 18 grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews. Included in those who mourn are Norine’s children: Debbie (Dave) Kidd, Gordon Beange (Simon) and Allan (Paulette) Beange who have been a huge part of his life for the past 30 years. Marv was born to Rose and George Guy on the family farm in Ice Lake, and he remained on the Island his whole life. He was a carpenter, roofer, farmer and lumberjack – a hard worker from the get-go. He enjoyed friendships with many neighbours and people in the Gore Bay area. He really disliked going off-island, but in the ‘90s and early 2000s he enjoyed his winters in Florida, where he managed to beat everyone at shuffleboard and happy hour! His favourite season was “hunting season” – which, depending on the year, had a September start date! His eyes lit up when all the ‘boys’ showed up at the farm for the “hunt.” Lots of times, he would say it was the laughs, and having the gang together that meant more than getting a deer. A public graveside service at Gordon Cemetery will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 am, followed by a light luncheon TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society or Strawberry Point Bible Camp would be appreciated.