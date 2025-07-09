Manitoulin Health Centre welcomes Dr. Steven Daniel as new Chief of Staff

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Steven Daniel as its new Chief of Staff, effective September 1, 2025. Dr. Daniel will assume this leadership role, succeeding Dr. Stephen Cooper, who is set to retire in December.

Dr. Daniel brings a strong foundation of northern healthcare experience to the role, having completed his medical education at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) in 2015. He has since been a valued member of the Assiginack Family Health Team, where he will continue to maintain his practice and serve his patients while taking on his new responsibilities at MHC.

As Chief of Staff, Dr. Daniel will serve as a vital link between the hospital’s medical staff and its administration and board of directors. His responsibilities will encompass medical and professional leadership, including oversight of quality of care, credentialing and privileging, and performance monitoring. He will also play a key role in strategic planning, resource utilization, and fostering a collaborative environment within the medical staff and across all departments at MHC.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Daniel has cultivated extensive leadership experience across medical education and governance. He currently contributes as the Lead Physician for the Manitoulin Island Clinical Teacher’s Association (MCTA), Local Education Group (LEG), while also chairing the Assiginack Family Health Team board of directors and the MHC Scientific Planning Committee. Additionally, his recognized expertise in disability makes him a valued faculty member on the NOSM University Accommodation Committee.

“I am truly honoured and excited to step into the role of Chief of Staff at Manitoulin Health Centre,” said Dr. Daniel. “As a proven leader through my military experience, I understand the importance of teamwork, adaptability and collaboration, values that are essential in today’s complex healthcare environment. The healthcare system in Ontario faces significant challenges, and I look forward to using my experience to support our dedicated physicians, staff, and MHC team as we work together to improve the health and well-being of patients across Manitoulin Island.”

MHC extends is sincere gratitude to Dr. Stephen Cooper for his invaluable contributions and dedicated leadership. Over his remarkable 33-year tenure at MHC—where he has been a pillar of healthcare since 1992—he served a cumulative 13 years as chief of staff. His comprehensive experience further includes his role as former chair of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), tireless advocacy for increased healthcare spending in Northern Ontario and his enduring work as a rural clinical and emergency room (ER) physician.

“On behalf of the board, we are incredibly enthusiastic to welcome Dr. Steven Daniel as our new chief of staff,” said Dennis McGregor, chair of the MHC board of directors. “His impressive background, particularly his extensive leadership in medical education and governance, combined with his northern healthcare experience, makes him an exceptional fit for MHC. We are confident that his vision and collaborative spirit will be instrumental in guiding our medical staff and advancing our mission to provide outstanding care to the Manitoulin community.”

“At the same time, the board of directors and I wish to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Cooper for his dedication and insights over 13 years as our chief of staff at MHC.”

Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of MHC, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Steven Daniel as chief of staff. His proven leadership, adaptability, and expertise in healthcare, particularly in medical education and governance, will be invaluable in upholding MHC’s commitment to quality patient care and navigating healthcare’s evolving demands.”