Top 5 This Week Birch Island works to implement unique turtle incubation project Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - July 9, 2025 Mining company stakes Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy hiking trail Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - July 9, 2025 UCCMM will enforce band bylaws Local Michael Erskine - July 9, 2025 Former Expositor editor Diane Sims is invested with Order of Canada Local Michael Erskine - July 9, 2025 Gore Bay will see veteran banners for light standards Local Tom Sasvari - July 9, 2025 More articles Manitoulin Health Centre welcomes Dr. Steven Daniel as new Chief of Staff Local Sign of the times Local Firefighters rescue injured woman at Bridal Veil Falls Local Moving West! Local Wiikwemkoong golfers score holes-in-one Local Sheguiandah Traditional Powwow attracts celebrants from across the globe Local Sign of the times NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff July 9, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SIGN OF THE TIMES—Jaime Lynn-Kalmikov, administrator of St. Joseph’s Lodge in Gore Bay, left in photo, and Kari Gervais, president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Health Centre (SJHC) of Sudbury, pose with the new sign installed at the Gore Bay facility. As of July 1 SJHC has assumed management of the former Manitoulin Lodge. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2025 Previous articleManitoulin Special Olympics qualify for provincialsNext articleUCCMM will enforce band bylaws