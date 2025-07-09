Top 5 This Week

More articles

Sign of the times

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
SIGN OF THE TIMES—Jaime Lynn-Kalmikov, administrator of St. Joseph’s Lodge in Gore Bay, left in photo, and Kari Gervais, president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Health Centre (SJHC) of Sudbury, pose with the new sign installed at the Gore Bay facility. As of July 1 SJHC has assumed management of the former Manitoulin Lodge.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Manitoulin Special Olympics qualify for provincials
Next article
UCCMM will enforce band bylaws

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.