Manitoulin hops to it when it comes to Easter fun

By
Expositor Staff
-
Found it! Ember McCulloch points to the egg she discovered in Sheguiandah, one of five stops in the Northeast Town Easter egg hunt.
  • The Bunny Hughson directs Easter traffic.
  • The Easter Bunny paid a visit to Les and Delmer Fields in Manitowaning on Easter Weekend.
  • Claire, with a little help from big sister Keisha, was one of three winners in the Expositor’s Easter egg-tally contest.
  • Found it! Ember McCulloch points to the egg she discovered in Sheguiandah, one of five stops in the Northeast Town Easter egg hunt.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR