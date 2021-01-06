Manitoulin Island Legions among national COVID-19 package aid recipients

MANITOULIN - Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) branches on Manitoulin Island are among the benefactors of a multi-million dollar federal aid package to help offset the impacts of COVID-19 on operational expenses.
“We are very grateful for this financial assistance as it will assist the branch with our utilities, insurance and administration costs as we weather this pandemic and we continue to work t...
Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.
If you would like to subscribe please click here.
If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.