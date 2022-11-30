Manitoulin Island representative named to NOSM inaugural board of directors

NORTHERN ONTARIO—The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) has named its chancellor and its inaugural board of governors, which includes a representative from Manitoulin Island.

On Thursday, November 24 Dr. Cindy Blackstock, renowned Indigenous child and family rights activist and member of the Gitxsan First Nation of British Columbia, was named as NOSM University’s inaugural chancellor.

As well the new board of governors includes Craig Abotossaway, executive director of Mnaamodzawin Health Services.

Dr. Blackstock is a professor of social work at McGill University and is largely responsible for Jordan’s Principle that seeks to offer First Nations children similar health services that non-Indigenous children receive in Canada.

Joy Warkentin, chair, transition board of governors, and Dr. Sarita Verma, president, vice chancellor, dean and chief executive officer of NOSM University introduced Dr. Blackstock and the new board of governors.

“It is an honour to have Dr. Cindy Blackstock serve as NOSM University’s first chancellor,” said Dr. Verma. “Dr. Blackstock embodies the values of social justice, respect, and integrity. As chancellor of NOSM University, her tenacious, inspirational leadership and steadfast moral courage will set the tone for us as Canada’s first independent medical university and the only such institution in the country established with an explicit social accountability mandate.”

Among her many accomplishments Dr. Blackstock is the co-founder and executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, and a Professor at McGill University. She begins a four-year term as chancellor and will be installed at NOSM University’s first convocation ceremony on May 26.

“I understand the need for compassionate holistic healthcare, especially in rural and remote communities. Universal health care means that every person should have access to the health care they need,” said Dr. Blackstock. “NOSM University is a major part of the solution and I’m honoured to accept this landmark appointment as chancellor.”

NOSM University has also announced its inaugural board of governors. Each individual brings important experience, skills, and a commitment to the critical work NOSM University does to improve the health and wellbeing of Northern Ontarians. “I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new governors, and I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year,” said incoming chair Ms. Warkentin.

The new governors will begin their term on January 1. They include Craig Abotossaway, Imran Bagha, John Beaucage, Dr. Cindy Blackstock, Angela Carter, Dr. Kristy Cote, Mark Hartman, Mark Hurst, Nancy Jacko, Virginia May Katt, Ashley Larose, Sue LeBeau, Dawn Morrisette, Dr. Shemer Ratner, Susan Soldan, John P. Stenger, Dr. Sarita Verma and Joy Warkentin.

Mr. Abotossaway has 25-plus years-experience working directly on a variety of First Nations health initiatives. “Craig has a Master of Social Work degree from Wilfred Laurier University, specializing in Indigenous Health Practice. As a former elected chief of his First Nation community of Aundeck Omni Kaning, he brings extensive political knowledge of both the provincial and federal levels of government and health issues facing First Nations people, both regionally and nationally,” the release explains.

Currently, Mr. Abotossaway is the executive director of Mnaamodzawin Health Services, which services five member First Nations communities on Manitoulin Island.

“Craig is a strong advocate of Indigenous approaches to health practice, and ensuring they are highly promoted and expected by the staff of the agency, ensuring health services meet the unique needs of First Nations people. Annually, Mnaamodzawin Health Services is an active partner with NOSM, taking first year students for their CBM 106 placement.”

“Craig is passionate and always striving to bring about positive growth within First Nations health services. He brings experience as a valued member, sitting on a variety of boards and committees,” the release continues.

“Craig is an active member of the Anishinabek community, as a public speaker promoting the rich culture and heritage of First Nations people and their contributions to the various levels of society. He was the recipient of the 2010 Union of Ontario Indians Lifetime Achievement Awards-Scotia Bank Education Excellence Award. Craig continues to share his knowledge, teaching college-level First Nations social work courses and as a placement supervisor for Laurentian and Wilfred Laurier University social work students.”

“As a newly appointed member to the (NOSM) board of directors, Craig is looking forward to working with the other valued members and contributing to the success of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.”