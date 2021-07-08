Manitoulin leadership applauds Island’s 80+ percent first dose vaccine rate

The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Coordination Committee met for its biweekly meeting on July 6, 2021.

Leadership remarked an increase of visitors to the Island largely due to the summer season having started. However, businesses, residents, and others on the island are generally respecting public health guidance, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Public Health District Sudbury confirmed during the meeting that the vaccination rate on Manitoulin Island is at over 80% of residents having received a first dose. This is higher than the provincial average, and it is worth celebrating. Congratulations Manitoulin residents!

Scheduled immunization clinics and walk-in opportunities will continue on the Island in various locations during the summer. The most recent clinic took place on July 6 at Manitoulin Secondary School.

The Committee will continue to meet biweekly. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.