Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare Congratulates First Woman and Newly Elected National Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN)

(Toronto, ON – July 8, 2021) Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare, on behalf of the Chiefs of Ontario, congratulates RoseAnne Archibald, of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, as the newly elected National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN):

“On behalf of the Chiefs in Ontario, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to National Chief RoseAnne Archibald. Over the last three years, RoseAnne Archibald has done exceptional work in advancing First Nations priorities in Ontario across all sectors and has worked diligently to protect First Nations communities alongside the Leadership Council during the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to continuing to work with National Chief Archibald over the coming years.”

Newly elected National Chief Archibald is the first woman to hold the position as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. She ran on a platform of building a post-pandemic recovery plan for First Nations, supporting community-driven solutions that encourage economic self-sufficiency, and ensuring women, youth and 2SLGBTQQIA people have space within AFN political processes.

“This was a historic week for First Nations across the country, and I applaud National Chief Archibald’s work in breaking the glass ceiling and sending a strong message to our youth, women and 2SLGBTQIIA community members that they are welcome in this arena as political leaders, activists and representatives of their community.”

National Chief Archibald was elected following five ballot results and the concession of candidate Reginald Bellerose. 406 Chiefs and proxies were registered to vote in this AFN election and 350 Chiefs and proxies voted on the fifth ballot. Seven candidates stood for election as National Chief.

On July 12, 2021, the Chiefs of Ontario will be hosting a National Chief Welcome Celebration to celebrate newly elected AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald. This event will include opening remarks by Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare and Co-Hosts Chief Mark Hill and Chief Stacey Laforme, followed by GIIWEWIZH (to carry home), a fantastic lineup of Indigenous musicians from Ontario sharing their music and connection to land and place, identity and their creative process.

The National Chief Welcome Celebration will begin at 1 P.M. EST. and will be livestreamed via https://coonationalchiefcelebration.neme.tv/.