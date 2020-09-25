Manitoulin OPP charges vehicle occupants for drug offences

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On September 22, 2020, at approximately 4:46 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Centre Street in Espanola.

Police investigated and seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis with an approximate street value of over $3750. Officers also seized over $1500 in Canadian Currency, prohibited weapons (credit card knife, brass knuckles) and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, the driver Hugh FOSTER, 41-years-old, of Massey was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC; and

Possession of the Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2020 in Espanola.

Shaylene HALE, 34-years-old, of Massey was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Possession of the Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC; and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2020 in Espanola.