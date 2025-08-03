Manitoulin OPP investigate infant death

Two Individuals Arrested and Charged

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals in relation to an infant death that occurred in October 2024.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, shortly before 9:00 a.m., the Manitoulin OPP, alongside the Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services, responded to a residence in Burpee Township regarding an infant with no vital signs. The infant was transported to a local hospital by paramedics and later pronounced deceased.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, 40-year-old Sean LEBLANC and 26-year-old Sarah TURNER, both from Burpee Township, were arrested and charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.