Manitoulin OPP investigates fatal collision

(TEHKUMMAH TWP, ON) – On October 3, 2020 at approximately 7:57 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Tehkummah Fire Department and the Tehkummah First Responders, responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Government near the 15th Concession Road in Tehkummah Township.

Investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle and lone occupant, Jeffery MCKAY, 41-years-old from Cambridge, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist, an OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).