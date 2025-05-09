Manitoulin OPP investigates infant death

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of an infant.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, shortly before 9:00 a.m., the Manitoulin OPP and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence in Burpee Township. The infant was transported to a local hospital by paramedics and later pronounced deceased.

Following forensic testing, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is now conducting the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

As the investigation remains ongoing, no further details can be released at this time. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.