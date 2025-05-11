Drinking water advisory lifted for parts of the Town of Mindemoya including Douglas Street, Yonge Street (south of Douglas), King Street, and areas south of King Street

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has officially lifted the drinking water advisory that came into effect Thursday, May 8, 2025, for all residents of the Town of Mindemoya who get their water from the Mindemoya water treatment system on Douglas Street, Yonge Street south of Douglas Street, King Street and areas south of King Street.

Public Health issued the drinking water advisory because of a temporary loss of pressure in the municipal water system.

“The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water.”

What to do after a drinking water advisory is lifted and before using the water:

Run cold water faucets for 5 minutes or until the water runs clear.

Run drinking fountains for 5 minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill hot water heaters.

Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps longer on first use.

To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit phsd.ca.