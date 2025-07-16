The Champ!

Top 5 This Week

Billy Biedermann is the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course Men’s Open champion for 2025. Mr. Biedermann posted a two-day, 36 hole score of 153 (72-81) to take the title in the tournament held this past weekend. Don Gilchrist was the winner in the second flight with a score of 174, with Scott Bell first in the third flight (188), Steve Snowdon winning the fourth flight with an overall score of 207 and Ronald Wabegijig winning the fifth flight with a total score of 243.

