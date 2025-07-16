Top 5 This Week GERALDINE “GERRY” MONICA LOUISE ZIEGLER Death Notices Expositor Staff - July 17, 2025 BARBARA HAY Death Notices Expositor Staff - July 17, 2025 DONALD “DONNY” NORTON Death Notices Expositor Staff - July 17, 2025 The Champ! Local Expositor Staff - July 16, 2025 Manitoulin OPP make impaired arrest in Mindemoya Local Expositor Staff - July 16, 2025 More articles GERALDINE “GERRY” MONICA LOUISE ZIEGLER Death Notices BARBARA HAY Death Notices DONALD “DONNY” NORTON Death Notices The Champ! Local Manitoulin OPP make impaired arrest in Mindemoya Local Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle collision near Espanola Local The Champ! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff July 16, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Billy Biedermann is the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course Men’s Open champion for 2025. Mr. Biedermann posted a two-day, 36 hole score of 153 (72-81) to take the title in the tournament held this past weekend. Don Gilchrist was the winner in the second flight with a score of 174, with Scott Bell first in the third flight (188), Steve Snowdon winning the fourth flight with an overall score of 207 and Ronald Wabegijig winning the fifth flight with a total score of 243. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleManitoulin OPP make impaired arrest in MindemoyaNext articleDONALD “DONNY” NORTON