Manitoulin OPP seize $98,000 in suspected drugs, arrest three people at traffic stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Three people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Espanola.
On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a driver not wearing their seatbelt, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the three occupants of the vehicle being arrested.
Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $51,500, an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $46,100, an amount of suspect hydromorphone with an estimated street value of $400, an amount of suspected dilaudid with an estimated street value of $300, a small amount of suspected oxycodone, approximately $4,200 in Canadian currency, and a knife.
As a result, the driver, Megan CORBIERE, 40-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order
- Operation while impaired
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) – five counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)
- Driver fail to properly wear seat belt
- Possess more than one licence
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
The passenger, Carter BEBONANG, 26-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) – five counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)
The second passenger, Kristan PANAMICK, 34-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) – five counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)
- Passenger fail to properly wear seatbelt
The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court today, May 7, 2025.