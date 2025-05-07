Manitoulin OPP seize $98,000 in suspected drugs, arrest three people at traffic stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Three people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Espanola.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a driver not wearing their seatbelt, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the three occupants of the vehicle being arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $51,500, an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $46,100, an amount of suspect hydromorphone with an estimated street value of $400, an amount of suspected dilaudid with an estimated street value of $300, a small amount of suspected oxycodone, approximately $4,200 in Canadian currency, and a knife.

As a result, the driver, Megan CORBIERE, 40-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order

Operation while impaired

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) – five counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)

Driver fail to properly wear seat belt

Possess more than one licence

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The passenger, Carter BEBONANG, 26-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) – five counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)

The second passenger, Kristan PANAMICK, 34-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) – five counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)

Passenger fail to properly wear seatbelt

The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court today, May 7, 2025.