Driver found passed out at wheel, arrested for impaired operation

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after police received a call reporting a possible impaired driver.

On Sunday, May 5, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting a driver passed out at the wheel at an address on First Street in Webbwood. Police arrived on scene, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

As a result, Deborah BENOIT, 69-years-old from Webbwood, was charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Monday, June 2, 2025. 

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

