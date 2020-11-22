Manitoulin reports one new case of COVID-19

MANITOULIN—On Sunday, November 22, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported four new cases in the health unit, including one on Manitoulin.

Greater Sudbury is also reporting three new cases while the Sudbury District is reporting no new cases.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the health unit to 218, of which 10 are considered active.

COVID-19 case data

COVID-19 case data are updated seven days a week. Monday to Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and weekends and statutory holidays at 4 p.m.

November 22, 2020, at 4 p.m.

22 novembre 2020 à 16 h Current / Actuellement Previous / Précédemment Change (increase/decrease) / Changement (augmentation/diminution)

Confirmed cases | Cas confirmés1 218 214 4 (increase/augmentation) Active cases | Nombre de cas actifs 10 13 3 (decrease/diminution) Resolved cases | Cas réglés2 208 201 7 (increase/augmentation) Deceased | Décès 2 2 0 Area | Secteur Greater Sudbury | Grand Sudbury 199 196 3 (increase/augmentation) Sudbury District | District de Sudbury 12 12 0 Manitoulin District | District de Manitoulin 7 6 1 (increase/augmentation) Probable exposure status of cases | Catégorie d’exposition probable Outbreak-associated | Lien avec une éclosion 31 31 0 Close contact of a confirmed case | Personne ayant eu des contacts étroits avec un cas confirmé 108 106 2 (increase/augmentation) Travel-related | Liée à un voyage 27 27 0 No known epidemiological link (unknown exposure) | Aucun lien épidémiologique connu (à catégorie d’exposition inconnue) 50 48 2 (increase/augmentation) Information pending or missing | Situation à venir ou information manquante 2 2 0 Sex | Sexe 3 Male | Masculin 103 103 0 Female | Féminin 73 73 0 Not specified | Non spécifié 42 38 4 (increase/augmentation) Age groups | Groupes d’âge3 19 and under | 19 ans ou moins 39 39 0 20-39 | De 20 à 39 ans 98 98 0 40-59 | De 40 à 59 ans 40 40 0 60-79 | De 60 à 79 ans 30 30 0 80 and over | 80 ans ou plus 7 7 0 Not specified | Non spécifié 4 0 4 (increase/augmentation)

1Patient tested positive – refers to all patients who tested positive, including those who have resolved in accordance with current public health criteria.

2Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes persons who are deceased.

3Data on sex and age groups are listed as unspecified until there are sufficient numbers to allow them to be assigned to the appropriate categories. This ensures that individual cases cannot be identified. Sex is not specified for cases aged 19 years and under.