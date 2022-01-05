Manitoulin Secondary School distributes over $50,000 in student awards

M’CHIGEENG – The 2022 Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Awards Night ceremonies were once again truncated by the strictures of the pandemic, but undaunted, the Manitoulin Island community once again rose to the occasion by contributing over $50,000 in awards to MSS grads who have gone on to post-secondary studies.

Although the awards ceremonies could not be held in person again this year, the bursary bearing envelopes still got through.

“Welcome to MSS’s 52nd Annual Awards’ Night, said principal David Wiwchar in his address to students in the 2022 program, parents and community leaders. “This is a special event designed to honour our graduates. Due to the continued generosity of our Manitoulin Island community, over $50,000 will be awarded to our graduates this year. We are proud of our graduates. They are a part of MSS’s colourful history. Their contributions have left a unique mark on our school. It is our sincere hope that we have been able to prepare our graduates with the skills necessary to be successful in their chosen area of interest.”

“We at MSS have every confidence that our graduates will continue to be outstanding citizens of our Canadian communities,” continued Principal Wiwchar. “We trust that we have played an important role in assisting them to accomplish their goals. We thank our parents and community for their ongoing, overwhelming support of Manitoulin Secondary School. We are truly a community school. It is due to the generous contributions of our community that we are able to assist our students in their post-secondary endeavours. To the numerous businesses, individuals, service groups, community groups and organizations who have contributed, thank you for your ongoing sponsorship.”

Principal Wiwchar noted the Manitoulin Student Aid Committee is comprised of “caring people from across our community who worked very hard to ensure that the following awards have been distributed appropriately and fairly. We extend our thanks to this group of people for their dedication to the organization.”

This year’s committee consisted of Allan Davy, Penny George, Shan Keatley, Leslie Marshall, Dawn Noble McCann, Dawn Roque, Karlene Scott, Chris Theijsmeijer and David Wiwchar.

The awards, and their recipients, are as follows:

The A. J. Bus Line Awards of $500, to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Rachel Deforge and Ally Hall.

Matteus McCulloch of Little Current is the 2021 receipient of the Governor General’s Award.

The All Saints’ Anglican Church Good Samaritan Bursaries of $250, awarded to one boy and one girl in the graduating class who demonstrated the Christian principles of caring and compassion were presented to Nick Purvis and Larissa Chevette.

The Douglas Allen Bursary of $500, to a student continuing post-secondary education and for excellence in English was presented to Darci Debassige.

The Oswaldine Argmann Memorial Bursaries of $200, donated by the Argmann family to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, were ptesented to Myah Emerson and Jacey Varey.

The Art Department Award, consisting of a gift, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education was presented to Maggie Chapman.

The Assiginack Municipality Bursary of $300 to an Assiginack student continuing post-secondary education was presented to Aaron Leeson.

The BMO, Bank of Montreal Bursaries of $250 to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education in a business-related field were presented to Skye Setterington and Jacey Varey.

The Shane Bebonang Memorial Bursary of $100 to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education was presented to Shade Kaiser.

The Ron Becks Memorial Bursaries of $250 to two derserving graduates continuing post-secondary education were Presented to Darci Debassige and Naomi Naokwegijig.

The Best Bookkeeping and Accounting Bursary of $250 to a student continuing post-secondary education in a business-related field was presented to Skye Setterington.

The Big Lake Women’s Institute Bursary of $100 to assist a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education was presented to Taylor King-Dafoe.

The Billings Municipality Bursary of $400, to assist a deserving Billings student continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Lauren MacKay.

The Reiner Blok-Anderson Memorial Bursary of $100 donated by Stan and Beth Ferguson to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a business-related field was presented to Lauren MacKay.

The Bravissimo Music Award of $100, presented to an outstanding student in music demonstrating both musical ability and leadership in the classroom and through extra-curricular activities, and who is pursuing post-secondary studies, was presented to Larissa Chevette.

Alina Arthurs of Litle Current shows off her Awards Night largesse.

The Carl Brown and Sons Bus Lines Awards, two of $100 each, to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Aislinn Brown and Laura Brown.

The John Budd Memorial Bursary of $200, to assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Laura Brown.

The Burpee and Mills Municipality Bursary of $500, to a deserving Burpee and Mills student continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Abbie Harper.

The Campbell Horticultural Society Bursary of $100, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Larissa Chevette.

The Central Manitoulin Municipal Bursary, three of $250 each, to assist three Central Manitoulin students continuing post-secondary education were presented to Ella Correa, Taylor King-Dafoe and Trevor White.

The Central Manitoulin Public School Bursary, two of $100 each, awarded to a male and female graduate of Central Manitoulin Public School and Manitoulin Secondary School who are continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Aislinn Brown and Trevor White.

The Coral and John Collins Memorial Bursary of $200, to a MSS graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Aislinn Brown.

The Community Living Manitouln Bursary of $250, to assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a related field or to a family member that is supported by Community Living, was presented to Sylena Wright.

The Grampa George Corbiere Memorial Bursary of $200, donated by Liz, Missy, Colleen, Corey and grandsons to a deserving student who merited a little extra encouragement over his/her high school education is being held in trust.

The D & H Electrical Trades Bursary of $250, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field, was presented to Kyle Wood.

The O.G. Davies Memorial Bursary of $300, in memory of former MSS principal Gwynn Davies by his family to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Maggie Chapman.

The O.G. Davies Memorial Co-operative Education Bursary of $200, awarded to an outstanding Co-operative Education student who is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Alina Arthurs.

The Alex Davy Robitices Awards, two of $100 each and donated by Mr. Allan Davy to two former robotics students continuing post-secondary education was held in trust.

The Anne Debassige Memorial Bursary of $300, donated by her family to a deserving student continuing post-education, was presented to Darci Debassige.

The Domtar Inc. Bursary of $500, to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a community college, was presented to Gwenyth McLeod.

The Domtar Inc. Scholarship of $500, to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a university and for academic achievement, was presented to Skye Setterington.

The Betty and Bill Ferguson Memorial Bursary, two of $250 each, in memory of Betty and Bill Ferguson to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Cameron Buck-Orr and Naomi Naokwegijig.

The Pearl Laura, Cora Belle and Maurise ‘Roy’ Finch Memorial Bursary, three of $200 each donated by daughter and sister, Nelda, to three graduates in the NEMI area continuing post-secondary education in geriatrics or a health-related field, were presented to Tessa Bellmore, Mackensie Graham and Matteus McCulloch.

First General Services Manitoulin Division Bursary of $150, to a student continuing their education in a technical trade related field will be held in trust.

The Flower Hutch Bursary of $150, presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education was presented to Malia Leighton.

The Marie Foster Memorial Bursary of $150, donated by Yvonne, Kevin, Rebecca and Patricia Bailey in memory of Marie Foster to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field was presented to Abbie Harper.

The Freshwater Community Church Bursary of $500, to a deserving graduate who is pursing post-secondary education, was presented to Myah Emerson.

The Friends of Misery Bay Steve and Rita Hall Award of $150, to a deserving student who is pursuing post-secondary education was presented to Larissa Chevette.

Malia Leighton of Gore Bay poses proudly with her awards from the annual Manitoulin Secondary School Awards Night, held virtually in December.

The Fuel the Fire Bursary of $300, donated by Mr. Neil Debassige to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-secondary education in an outdoor education program, was presented to Naomi Naokwegijig.

The Marcel and Wendy Gauthier Bursary, two of $250 each, donated by Marcel and Wendy Gauthier to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Brady Case and Tanner Golder.

The Earle Gilmore Memorial Bursary of $250, donated by the family in memory of Earle Gilmore to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in the carpentry trade or a technical related field, was presented to Alina Arthurs.

The Irene Goltz Memorial Bursary of $300, donated by Samantha Ramage to a young woman who has demonstrated advocacy and/or leadership qualities at MSS was presented to Rachel Deforge.

The Gordon and Barrie Island Municipality Bursary of $300, to a Gordon or Barrie Island student continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Kyle Wood.

The Gordon’s Women’s Institute Rev. Wm. Munro Memorial Bursary of $150, donated by the Manitoulin West District Women’s Institute to a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Kyle Greenman.

The Gore Bay Bursary, two of $200, to a Gore Bay student continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Rory Dearing and Nick Purvis.

The Gore Bay Day Care Bursary of $500, presented to a deserving graduate continuing their education in a child care related field, was presented to Sylena Wright.

The Gore Bay Manitolin Lodge Auxilary Inc. Bursary of $400, to a high school graduate who plans on pursuing studies in a health-related field, was presented to Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh.

The Governor General Academic Award Bronze Medal for academic excellence to the student who achieves the highest average in their graduating year from a secondary school was presented to Matteus McCulloch.

The Har-Cor Diesel Award of $150, donated by Mr. Dave Harper to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field, was presented to Cordell Fox.

The Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh Memorial Bursary of $500, donated in memory of Provincial Cst. Marc Hovingh to a student who has demonstrated service and commitment to the community and is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Malia Leighton.

Howland Senior Citizens Bursary of $200, donated by the Howland Sr. Citizens Club to a deserving NEMI area graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Ally Hall.

The Ice Lake Community Bursary of $300, awarded to an Ice Lake area graduate continuing post-secondary education will be held in trust.

The Island Foodland Bursary of $100, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Taylor King-Dafoe.

The J.K. Automotive Bursary of $500, donated by Joe and Kim Moor to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field, was presented to Michael Hore.

The Ted Jackson Memorial Bursary of $250, in fond memory of former MSS Physical Education teacher T.J. Jackson, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Trevor White.

The Marguerite Joyce Memorial Bursary, of $250, donated by the citizens of Dawson-Robinson Township to a graduate from Dawson-Robinson continuing post-secondary education will be held in trust.

The Carol Lane Memorial Bursary of $300, donated in memory of Carol Lane to a graduate continuing post-secondary education will be held in trust.

The Life Touch Canada Bursary of $100, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Cordell Fox.

The Lions Club of Central Manitoulin Bursary, three of $500 each, to three Central Manitoulin graduates who are continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Taylor King-Dafoe, Hailey McGillis-Prior and Avery Sheppard.

The Lions Club of Little Current Bursary, three of $500 each, to three deserving students from the Northeastern Manitoulin area continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Maggie Chapman, Mackensie Graham and Jacey Varey.

The Lions Club of Southeast Manitoulin Bursary, two of $250 each, to two Southeast Manitoulin graduates continuing post-secondary education were presented to Aaron Leeson and Skye Setterington.

The Lions Club of Western Manitoulin Bursary in Memory of Paul Shutz of $300, to assist a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Kyle Wood.

The Little Current Fish and Game Club Bursary of $400, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Larissa Chevette.

The Little Current Guardian Pharmacy Bursary of $200, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Tanner Golder.

The Little Current Medical Associates Bursary of $500, donated by the doctors of the Little Current Medical Centre to a deserving student pursuing studies in the arts or humanities, was presented to Maggie Chapman.

The Lyons Memorial United Church Bursary of $300, to assist a graduate who is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Malia Leighton.

The M’Chigeeng First Nation Chief and Council Bursary, three of $200, to three M’Chigeeng First Nation graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Darci Debassige, Shade Kaiser and Harmony Kaiser-Fox.

The Manitoulin Broadcasting Country 103 Bursary of $250, to a deserving graduate continuing in post-secondary education, was presented to Shade Kaiser.

The Manitoulin Cattleman and Soil Crop Associations Bursary of $200, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Hailey McGillis-Prior.

The Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary Bursary of $250, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field, was presented to Tessa Bellmore.

The Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre Bursary of $500, donated by the members of the Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Shannon Debassige.

The Manitoulin Expositor Bursary, four of $125, to deserving students in each grade who made an outstanding transition from their previous grade(s), were presented to Isaac Corbiere of Grade 9, Chase Becks of Grade 10, Ben Dewar of Grade 11 and Chloe Peltier, Grade 12.

The Manitoulin Family Resources Award of $300, to a deserving graduate continuing their studies in a helping profession, was presented to Kailee Williams.

The Manitoulin Fine Arts Association Bursary of $150, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education will be held in trust.

The Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary Bursary, two of $500 each, to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field, were presented to Jessica Elliott and Mackensie Graham.

The Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association Bursary of $150, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education and who has been involved with the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association, was presented to Avery Sheppard.

The Manitouolin Nature Club Bursary, two of $150 each, to two graduates continuing post-secondary education in an environmental related field, were presented to Larissa Chevette and Naomi Naokwegijig.

The Manitoulin Physiotherapy Clinic Bursary of $250, donated by the Manitoulin Physio Clinic to recognize the academic and athletic achievements of a post-secondary student athlete, was presented to Darci Debassige.

The Manitoulin Secondary School Staff Bursary, three of $100 each, to three deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Aislinn Brown and Laura Brown and Larissa Chevette.

The Manitoulin Secondary School Students’ Council Scholarship of $250, to a graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school in terms of school activities, school spirit and good citizenship, and who is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Larissa Chevette.

Manitoulin Secondary School Three Fires Confederacy Scholarship of $250, presented to a First Nation graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school and is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Shade Kaiser.

The Manitoulin Snowdusters Award of $250, provided to a graduate of MSS who has demonstrated care and concern for the environment and who has shown commitment to volunteer organizations on Manitoulin Island, was presented to Darci Debassige.

The Manitoulin Student Aid Fund Bursary, three of $250, to three deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Aislinn Brown, Laura Brown and Gwenyth McLeod.

The Manitoulin Transport Awards, plaques presented to the top students in their respective grades, went to Mackenzie Green, Grade 9; Jocelyn Kuntsi Grade 10; Rachael Orford, Grade 11; and Matteus McCulloch Grade 12.

The Manitoulin Transport Inc. Bursary Award, two of $500 each, to two deserving graduates who are continuing their education in a business or computer studies-related field, were presented to Lauren MacKay and Nick Purvis.

The Manitoulin Transport Inc. Scholarship Award of $1,500, to a graduate of MSS who is a son/daughter of an employee of Manitoulin Transport and who is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Rory Dearing.

The Manitoulin-West Dairy Producers Scholarship of $300, to a graduate of MSS continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Malia Leighton.

Manitowaning Agricultural Society Bursary, two of $250, to two deserving Assiginack graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Laura Brown and Aaron Leeson.

The Manitowaning Guardian Pharmacy Bursary of $200, to assist a student pursuing post-secondary education, was presented to Aislinn Brown.

The Manitowaning Mill Home Building Centre Bursary, two of $250 each, to two graduates continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Jessica Elliott and Hailey McGillis-Prior.

The Joan Mantle Music Trust Bursary of $100, in memory of Joan Mantle to honour a graduating student who excels in music, academics and community, was presented to Abbie Harper.

The Masonic Lodge Education Bursary of $645, presented by Doric Lodge #455 Eastern Manitoulin, to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-secondary education and who has demonstrated courtesy, fairness, honesty and consideration for others was presented to Cameron Buck-Orr.

The John and Jennie McCulloch Memorial Bursary of $200, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Matteus McCulloch.

The Maria McDermid Memorial Bursary of $100, awarded in fond memory of passionate Manitoulin educator Maria McDermid, to a deserving student who has demonstrated perserverance, good attendance and community involvement, was presented to Trevor White.

The Adam McDonald Memorial Bursary of $500, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Avery Sheppard.

The Dr. R. B. McQuay and Dr. J. B. McQuay Memorial Scholarship of $400, donated by Jan McQuay to the Ontario Scholar who obtained the highest average in their graduating year and who is continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Matteus McCulloch.

The Meeker’s Management Services Bursary, two of $250 each, donated by Mike and Sharon Meeker to a male and female continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Shannon Debassige and Hailey McGillis-Prior.

The Gwen Middaugh-Young Memorial Bursary of $225, in fond memory of Gwen Middaugh-Young to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a trades related field, was presented to Cordell Fox.

The Bradley Middleton Memorial Bursary of $500, in fond memory of Brad Middleton, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education was presented to Malia Leighton.

The Millenium Bursary of $750 ($3,000), awarded by two anonymous benefactors to provide financial support to a MSS graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. The award supports the recipient with $750 per year providing that the student remains in school, to a maximum of four years ($3000), was presented to Ella Correa.

The Mills Township Citizens Association Bursary of $150, to a deserving student from Mills township continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Abbie Harper.

The Mindemoya Guardian Pharmacy Bursary of $200, to assist a graduate pursuing post-secondary education, was presented to Hailey McGillis-Prior.

The Mindemoya Hosptial Auxiliary Bursary, six of $500 each, to six graduates continuing their education in a health-related field, were presented to Tessa Bellmore, Jessica Elliott, Mackensie Graham, Abbie Harper, Matteus McCulloch and Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh.

The Mindemoya Hospital Retired Staff Bursary of $150, to assist a graduate continuing their education in a health-related field, was presented to Abbie Harper.

The Mindemoya Medical Clinic Bursary of $500, donated by the physicians of the Mindemoya Medical Clinic in memory of Dr. John B. McQuay to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field, was presented to Tessa Bellmore.

The Mindemoya Minor Hockey Bursary of $250, to assist a former Mindemoya Minor Hockey player continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Hailey McGillis-Prior.

The Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Bursary, two of $300 each, to two Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands students continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Brady Case and Matteus McCulloch.

There were 28 Ontario Scholarship Certificates awarded this year to the Ontario Scholars of Manitoulin Secondary School who received an average of 80 percent or more in their top six, 4U/4M/4C/4O courses. The certificates were presented to Alina Arthurs, Dayna Beauchamp, Tessa Bellmore, Aislinn Brown, Laura Brown, Maggie Chapman, Emma Cassidy, Larissa Chevette, Ella Correa, Rory Dearing, Darci Debassige, Myah Emerson, Joseph Graham, Mackensie Graham, Abigail Harper, Regan Hutchinson, Shade Kaiser, Taylor King-Dafoe, Malia Leighton, Matteus McCulloch, Hailey McGillis-Prior, Naomi Naokwegijig, Ayriell Nodecker, Macy Pearson, Skye Setterington, Avery Sheppard, Amber Wiwchar and Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh.

The Order of the Eastern Star, Spanish River Chapter #237 Bursary of $200, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Michael Hore.

The Orr’s Valumart Bursary of $500, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Matteus McCulloch.

The Wes Parkinson Memorial Bursary of $100, donated by Stan and Beth Ferguson in fond memory of Wes Parkinson to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Cordell Fox.

The Bruce Pope Memorial Bursary of $300, in fond memory of Bruce Pope to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Jessica Elliott.

The Tom Porter Memorial Bursary of $200, in memory of former MSS English teacher Tom Porter to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Nick Purvis.

The Principal’s Award for Excellence in Leadership of $100, donated by former principal Jamie Mohamed to the student who has exhibited outstanding leadership throughout their secondary school career, was presented to Larissa Chevette.

The PRO-GAS Energy Services Bursary, two of $250 each, to two deserving graduates who are continuing their education in a technical related field, were presented to Alina Arthurs and Tanner Golder.

The Providence Bay Agricultural Society Bursary of $250, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Avery Sheppard.

The RONA Builders of a Better Tomorrow Bursary of $250 to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Brady Case.

The Rotary Club of Gore Bay Bursary of $500, to a deserving Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Myah Emerson.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 Bursary, two of $250 each, to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary, were presented to Shade Kaiser and Naomi Naokwegijig.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 Western Manitoulin Bursary of $300, to a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education who is the child or grandchild of Branch #514 members, was presented to Kyle Greenman.

Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Manitoulin Bursary in Memory of Ed Kift, two of $200, donated by the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Manitoulin in memory of Ed Kift to two former Sea Cadets, presented to Dayna Beauchamp and Lauren MacKay.

The Seeds of Joy Bursary of $200, awarded to a female graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Kailee Williams.

Sheshegwaning First Nation Bursary of $150, to assist a Sheshegwaning First Nation graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Gwenyth McLeod.

Specialist High Skills Major Bursary (SHSM), Agriculture, of $250 to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in agriculture, was presented to Naomi Naokwegijig.

Specialist High Skills Major Bursary, Arts and Culture, of $250, presented to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in arts and culture, was presented to Maggie Chapman.

Specialist High Skills (21) Certificates, to 21 students who have completed the ministry requirements for a Specialist High Skills Major, Agriculture and Arts and Culture red seal on their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. The certificates were presented to Dayna Beauchamp, Maggie Chapman, Larissa Chevette, Hailey Cress, Darci Debassige, Jessica Elliott, Myah Emerson, Mackensie Graham, Abbie Harper, Michael Hore, Harmony Kaiser-Fox, Tyler Leeson, Malia Leighton, Lauren MacKay, Naomi Naokwegijig, Holly Sagle, Skye Setterington, Avery Sheppard, Ashton Smith, Reace Wallace, Kyle Wood and Monica Zilio.

The Split Rail Brewery Bursary of $250, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Taylor King-Dafoe.

The Spring Bay Pentecostal Church Bursary, two of $250, to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education were presented to Abbie Harper and Kailee Williams.

The Steele Family Scholarship, two of $500, donated by the family in memory of Douglas and Michael Steele to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education in a trades related field and an educational related field, were presented to Kyle Greenman and Sylena Wright.

The Christopher and Lorraine Stewart Award of $500, awarded to an MSS student continuing post-secondary education, who has exhibited courage in the face of adversity, overcoming personal hardship and for academic improvement, was presented to Kailee Williams.

The Technical Trade and Apprenticeship Bursary of $150, to a deserving graduate who is pursuing their career in the workplace, a trade or trade apprenticeship, was presented to Kyle Greenman.

Tehkummah First Response Bursary of $100, donated by the Tehkummah First Response Team to a graduate pursuing their education in a medical related field, was presented to Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh.

The Tehkummah Township Bursary, two of $100, to two deserving graduates who are continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Aislinn Brown and Laura Brown.

Tehkummah Triangle Club Bursary in Memory of Mel Bowerman, two of $150 each, to two deserving graduates from the South Baymouth or Tehkummah area who are continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Aislinn Brown and Laura Brown.

The Trinity United Church Manitoulin Scholarship of $250, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Ella Correa.

The Twilight Club of Providence Bay Bursary of $200, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Trevor White.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Bursary $500, to a First Nation graduates continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Harmony Kaiser-Fox.

The United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising Bursary, two each of $200, to assist two deserving First Nation students continuing post-secondary education, were presented to Shade Kaiser and Harmony Kaiser-Fox.

The Irene Wood-Cadieux Memorial Bursary of $200, donated by the Little Current United Church Outreach Program to a graduate continuing post-secondary education, was presented to Alina Arthurs.

The Marjorie Young Memorial Bursary of $150, donated by Mark and Bonnie Young in memory Marjorie Young to a deserving graduate continuing their post-secondary education in a medical related field was presented to Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh.

The Manitoulin Student Aid Fund is a charitable organization that aims to recognize scholarships and assist graduates to further their education at post-secondary institutions. The fund issues official income tax reciepts.