MSS Kids in the Halls

Happy New Year everyone! I hope everyone had a great holiday season, and I wish all of you the best in 2022!

A new year’s joke for you: Do you know why I love when they drop the ball in Times Square? Because it is a nice reminder of what I did all year.

Before the Christmas break, the door decorating contest winner was announced. Congratulations to the Grade 12 4U Advanced Functions class! Their door was a Christmas tree made up of right angle special triangles. The tree had decorations and lights as well. Some honorable door decoration mentions go out to E5, D7, G3 and the A5 classrooms.

Students celebrated the last few days of school before the break with candy canes given out by student council on Thursday, December 16 and a pyjama day on Friday, December 17.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, MSS’ annual 52nd Awards Night could not be held in-person. Instead, graduates were to pick up their awards from the main office at the school. A few highlights from this year’s awards night include: 21 Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) certificates were awarded to students who completed the Ministry of Education requirements for either the Arts and Culture SHSM or Agriculture SHSM, and 28 students were awarded with Ontario Scholars certificates for receiving an average of 80 percent or higher in their top six 4U/4M/4C/4O courses.

The Manitoulin Secondary School Students’ Council Scholarship went to Larissa Chevrette. The Manitoulin Secondary School Three Fires Confederacy Scholarship went to Shade Kaiser. The Principal’s Award for Student Excellence went to Larissa Chevrette. The Manitoulin Secondary School Staff bursary went to Aislinn Brown, Laura Brown, and Larissa Chevrette. The Governor General Academic Award went to Matteus McCulloch. The Joan Mantle Music Trust Bursary went to Abbie Harper. Current and former students were also recognized for their achievements. Manitoulin Transport academic awards were presented to the top academic students in their respective grades for the 2020-2021 school year: Grade 9, Mackenzie Green; Grade 10, Jocelyn Kuntsi; Grade 11, Rachael Orford; and Grade 12, Matteus McCulloch. The Manitoulin Expositor Bursaries were awarded to deserving students in each grade who made an outstanding transition from their previous grade: Grade 9, Isaac Corbiere; Grade 10, Chase Becks; Grade 11, Ben Dewar; and Grade 12, Chloe Peltier. Thank you so much to all businesses, organizations, and individuals who donated bursaries that will assist former MSS students in their post-secondary endeavors.

Students were originally supposed to return to the classroom on Monday, January 3, but on Thursday, December 30 it was announced by the Ontario government that the return would be pushed to Wednesday, January 5. Then, another announcement on Monday, January 3 from the Ontario government laid out that students would not be returning to the classroom until at least Monday, January 17. Students will be learning online beginning today, Wednesday, January 5.

Joke of the week: Why should you put your new calendar in the freezer? To start off the new year in a cool way.

Upcoming events include culminating projects and exams.

Until the next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”