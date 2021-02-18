Manitoulin Secondary School hosts Virtual Open House on February 18th

Grade 8 students and their parents/guardians are invited to tune in to Manitoulin Secondary School’s Virtual Open House on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7 pm. Videos and presentations will be available at manitoulin.rainbowschools.ca.

Celebrating 50 years of excellence in education, Manitoulin Secondary School has been reimagined to showcase its geographic location, natural setting, distinct history and rich heritage.

Renovations include upgrades to the building’s automation, water, mechanical and lighting systems, a redesigned main foyer with a fireplace, and a new cafeteria with modern round tables, café-style seating and lounge areas.

Students also enjoy the new library, updated science lab, agricultural classroom, refreshed washrooms and the Three Fires Indigenous space – a multi-purpose cultural room for ceremonies, smudging, drumming and storytelling.

“We welcome the opportunity to showcase the exceptional programs in our newly renovated school,” says Principal Jamie Mohamed. “Everyone is welcome to join us online.”

Manitoulin Secondary School offers learning opportunities for students in a variety of pathways, including Co-operative Education, the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) and Dual Credits through Cambrian College and Kenjgewin Teg.

Students can also enrol in Specialist High Skills Majors in Agriculture – Animal and Crop, and Arts and Culture – Visual Technology. These Ministry of Education approved programs allow students to focus their learning on specific sectors while meeting the requirements of the Ontario Secondary School Diploma. SHSMs help students transition from secondary school to apprenticeship training, college, university or the workplace.