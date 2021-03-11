Manitoulin-Sudbury to move into grey-lockdown zone Friday, March 12

TORONTO – On the advice of the chief medical officer of health, the Ontario government is activating an “emergency brake” in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) region, and moving it to the grey-lockdown level as per the ‘Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.’ The decision was made due to the concerning trends in public health indicators and in consultation with the local medical officer of health.

“Implementing an emergency brake to immediately interrupt transmission of COVID-19 is a key component of our government’s plan to safely and gradually return public health regions to the Framework,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health. “We have seen a rapid rise in the case rate in the Sudbury area, and swift action is needed to protect individuals, families and businesses and save lives.”

Based on the latest assessment of data, the “emergency brake” is being used to stop the spread, guard against variants and protect public health and health system capacity in the region. From March 3 to 9, the region’s case rate increased by 54.1 percent to 75.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The public health region will move to grey-lockdown effective Friday, March 12 at 12:01 am.

“As a result of the rapid deterioration of trends in key indicators, the emergency brake is being applied to move PHSD to grey-lockdown to help reduce further spread of the virus in the region,” said Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health. “We must remain vigilant in adhering to all public health and workplace safety measures to combat the threat posed by variants of concern.”

The chief medical officer of health will continue to consult with public health and other experts, review data, and provide advice to the government on the appropriate and effective measures that are needed to protect the health of Ontarians.

Grey zone restrictions

Social gatherings:

• No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household

• Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

• Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people outdoors

• Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling): 10 people indoors or 10 people outdoors

• Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies permitted

Restaurants

• Indoor and outdoor service prohibited

• Take out, drive through and delivery permitted, including alcohol

Retail

• In person shopping permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits of: 50 percent for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies; and 25 percent for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres