Manitoulin Transport recognized by US company with Canada Carrier of the Year award

﻿DALLAS, TEXAS—A US-based company has recognized several companies with its carrier of the year awards, including Manitoulin Transport.

“Any time you are recognized for the work that you are doing, it is a good thing,” stated Terry Daly, vice-president of sales for Manitoulin Transport. “Transplace is a third-party logistics freight company, and they do a variety of things for their customers.”

“They (Transplace) are a company we have done a lot of business with over the years,” said Mr. Daly.

“Transplace, an Uber freight company, concluded its 2022 carrier symposium last week. The premier provider of logistics technology and services hosted its annual event, entering its eighth year, showcasing educational sessions and recognition for its transportation carriers who provide capacity and support to Transplace’s customers.”

“At Transplace, maintaining and enhancing our expansive carrier relationships amid today’s market volatility is our top priority,” said Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace. “Our carrier symposium brings carriers to the forefront, allowing for necessary, open dialogue with our leadership team to discuss market challenges, service improvements, operational efficiencies, and cost saving opportunities for carriers and shippers across the marketplace. Our annual carrier symposium is crucial to strengthening our commitments to our carrier partners and supporting timely supply chain discussions that boost efficiency and optimization for carriers of all sizes.”

At the event, held May 9, Manitoulin Transport was named the Transplace Canada LTL Carrier of the Year.

Mr. Daly said, “the event was held in Texas and with all the concerns with COVID-19, no one from our company attended the symposium. It is great recognition to receive.”