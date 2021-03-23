March 23: Manitoulin District case count now sits at three

MANITOULIN—On Tuesday, March 23, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported a new case of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District, bringing the total number of active cases to three—the third since Friday, March 19.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the PHSD area is 285: 277 in Greater Sudbury, five in Sudbury District and three in Manitoulin District.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.