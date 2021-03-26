March 26: PHSD reports two new COVID-19 cases for Manitoulin District bringing total active case count to five

Two separate cases also reported in Wiikwemkoong Friday

MANITOULIN – On Friday afternoon, March 26, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active case count to five for Manitoulin District. Also on Friday, Wiikwemkoong Ogimaa Duke Peltier reported two cases of COVID-19 in a family in that community. The Expositor has learned that the Wiikwemkoong family members were tested off-Island and are therefore not factored into the Manitoulin District case count.

Ogimaa Peltier assured the community that the family is safely isolating in their home and stated there is no risk of community spread.

Friday’s active case count for the entire PHSD is now 325: 310 in Greater Sudbury, 10 in Sudbury District and five in Manitoulin District.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.