MARGARET BARR MCIVOR

(nee Gibson)

In loving memory of Margaret Barr McIvor (nee Gibson), 96 years, who passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. Beloved wife of James Gallagher McIvor (predeceased 1996). Loving mother of Williamina McIvor, James McIvor (Rachelle) and George McIvor (Victoria). Cherished grandmother of Shoris McIvor, Jodi McIvor (Tina), Trevor McIvor (Lori), Myrissa Dubnewych, Joanne Robinson, and Natalie Dubnewych, and great-grandchildren Tyler, Issac, Christian, Aiden, Kane, Alexis, Ashton, Keely, Ethan, Calvin, Carter, Ethan, Dawson, and Victoria. Dear daughter of William and Agnes (nee Barr) Gibson (both predeceased). Dear sister of Thomas, Archie, George, Hugh, William, Robert, Isa, Mary, and James, all predeceased. Dear aunt of Mary of Sudbury and Nan, Isobel, James, Billy, Ian, and Robert, all overseas. As per Margaret’s wishes, a private family gathering was held. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB would be appreciated. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.