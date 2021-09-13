MARGARET MONTGOMERY

Margaret Montgomery passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in her 101st year. Beloved mother of Heather Patterson and cherished grandmother of Greg Patterson. She will also be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Helene St. Germain and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her husband Mervyn, son Wayne, son-in-law Marvin Patterson, parents Alexander and Catherine McColeman, sister Marie (Morley) Pidgen, sisters and brothers-in-law Grace (Walter) Nabert, Robert (Lillian) Montgomery, Neil (Mary) Montgomery, Arthur (Roberta) Montgomery, Albert (Helen) Montgomery and Carl Montgomery. Margaret grew up in Meldrum Bay. She worked at the Gore Bay Post Office for many years, enjoying the interaction with her community and colleagues. She was an active member of Lyons Memorial United Church, Friendship Circle and the Ice Lake Women’s Institute. She was also a member of the Tai Chi and Senior Fitness Classes for many years. Margaret was a community volunteer, a great cook and baker, who loved to sew, knit, tend to her garden and worked hard at all times for her family. A graveside service was held at Gordon Cemetery on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Lyons Memorial United Church or the Gore Bay Rotary Club (Gore Bay Medical Centre) as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.