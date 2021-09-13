COVID-19 vaccination opportunities: week of September 13, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is offering several convenient opportunities in the Sudbury & Manitoulin districts this week to help you get your first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine once you are eligible. Don’t delay. Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible. A reminder that second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose, see details below.

Regularly scheduled Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COVID-19 vaccination is available every Tuesday at the Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury.

COVID-19 vaccination is available every Thursday, by appointment only, at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office in St. Charles.

COVID-19 vaccination is available once a week, by appointment only, at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Espanola office.

COVID-19 vaccination is available once a week, by appointment only, at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Manitoulin Island office.

Vaccination opportunities for the week of September 13

More opportunities may be added throughout the week. For regular updates, follow us on social media @PublicHealthSD (Facebook, Twitter). Visit us online for up-to-date clinic details, including the clinic times, mRNA vaccine brand that is planned and the quantities at phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

It is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic. We appreciate everyone’s patience and more opportunities will be available.

Monday, September 13

Pop-up clinic(s)

Goodlife Fitness, 2015 Lasalle Blvd, Greater Sudbury

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury

Appointment-only clinic(s)

Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Espanola office

Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Manitoulin office

Tuesday, September 14

Mobile clinic(s)

4008 Espaniel Road, Sagamok First Nation

Webbwood Public Library, 16 Main Street, Webbwood

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury

Wednesday, September 15

Mobile clinic(s)

Diggs & Dwelling, 1326 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury

Pop-up clinic(s)

Goodlife Fitness, 1933 Regent Street, Greater Sudbury

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Espanola Mall, 800 Centre Street, Espanola

Central Manitoulin Public School, 56 Yonge Street, Mindemoya

Appointment-only clinic(s)

Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau office

Thursday, September 16

Mobile clinic(s)

Lively Seniors Complex, 20 Hill Road, Lively

Pop-up clinic(s)

Cambrian College (gymnasium), 1400 Barrydowne Rd, Greater Sudbury

Appointment-only clinic(s)

Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office

Friday, September 17

Mobile clinic(s)

Espanola Mall, 800 Centre Street, Espanola

RONA Sonnenburg Hardward LTD, 155 Sauble St. E, Massey

Pop-up clinic(s)

Inner-City Homes, 251 Elm Street, Greater Sudbury

Saturday, September 18

Mobile clinic(s)

Johnny’s Transportation, 3450 ON-144, Chelmsford

Charles Food Market, 25 Main Street, St. Charles

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury

Pharmacies and primary care

With many pharmacies and primary care providers providing COVID-19 vaccination, there are even more options available to get your first or second dose locally, every week. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations (Government of Ontario) for a list of pharmacies in Ontario offering COVID-19 vaccination and for booking information or contact your primary care provider.

Questions about vaccination

Whether you have questions about getting your first or second dose of vaccine or you have questions about youth vaccination, our clinic immunizers as well as our call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.

Vaccine brands offered and supplies

All Public Health clinics offer one of two mRNA vaccine brands—either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech—and these can be safely interchanged. Based on vaccine supplies, the vaccine brand planned for use at any clinic is subject to change, possibly with limited notice. We encourage you to ask our immunizers for more information to help you make an informed decision and feel comfortable about getting either vaccine brand. To learn which mRNA vaccine brands are planned for our clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

Everyone born in 2009 or earlier can get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Everyone aged 18 and over can receive either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna—these two mRNA vaccines can be safely interchanged.

Pfizer-BioNTech is approved for youth turning 12 years old before the end of 2021 to age 17.

Anyone who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days ago (Moderna).

People who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who would like to get an mRNA vaccine.

Second dose appointments

The provincial online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination automatically books a second dose appointment 112 days (16 weeks) after the first dose. This second dose appointment is not valid. Individuals must book their second dose appointments after receiving their first dose. There is enough vaccine available, and the 112-day wait-time for the second dose is no longer needed.

Anyone eligible for a second dose should attend a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic or book their second dose as soon as possible. To book online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. For a list of scheduled clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. Many pharmacies and primary care providers also offer the vaccine.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For more information or if you have questions, please talk to trusted sources such as Public Health immunizers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics, health care providers, and pharmacists, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).