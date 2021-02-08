RAYMOND DARREL GEORGE ROY

October 21, 1967 – February 1, 2021

Raymond started his spirit journey on February 1, 2021 at the age of 44. Cherished son of Phillip and Sandy (predeceased) Roy. Beloved father of Francis-Roy-Quinn (Kendra) and Adam Roy. Brother of Richard Roy (Sharon), Mike Roy (Lindsay), Jason Trudeau and his three sisters. Loved grandpa of Macy. Raymond will be missed by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

You touched our lives with all of your love.

You had a smile for all that came from your heart.

We cherish the time you gave us.

You now look over us with your love and care.

From: your son Francis Roy-Quinn