MARIE MCINTYRE

It is with deep sadness that we announce Marie’s passing at the Sault Area Hospital on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Donald Joseph McIntyre. Loving mother of Ken (Laurie) and Doug (Wanda). Proud grandmother of Kristi, Jennifer (Paul), Natasha (Mark) and Jodi (Andrew). Great-grandmother of Audrey and Alice. Dear sister of Connie Pinand (Chuck), Judy Hyatt (Rod) and predeceased by Freddie Elliott (Daisey), Freda Farquhar (John), Gerald Elliott (Audrey) and Marlene Pringle (Glen). At Marie’s request there will not be a funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home-Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East, 705-759-2522). Memorial contributions (payable online or by cheque) to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the McIntyre family.