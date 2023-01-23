MARLENE PANGOWISH

“LALA” “MAWLEH”

In loving memory of Marlene Pangowish “Lala” “Mawleh” from Wiikwemkoong who passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Beloved daughter of Jane and James Pangowish (both predeceased). Treasured goddaughter of Ivan Eshkawkogan (predeceased) and survived by her godmother Priscilla McGregor. Cherished partner of Edward Constantin (predeceased). Survived by beloved goddaughter Leanne. Survived by her special munchkins Landen, Carmel and Ava. Survived by and beloved sister to Virginia, Stephen, Timmy (Diane), Ronald (Yvonne), Jennifer (Richard), Connie (Robert), Rebecca (Wolf) and Philip (Kim). Predeceased by her brothers Felix, James Jr. and Marvin. Beloved auntie to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including niece Angel (predeceased), nephew Jamie (predeceased) and her great-niece Marley (predeceased). She will be missed by her work family at Reliable and friends at College Boreal. She’ll be missed by many cousins and those she called her Facebook followers. She shared positive uplifting messages to brighten your day. An avid fan of playing bingo, gambling and playing cards, her slots, listening to her tunes and watching her favourite shows. She loved her some Handsome Rob and Lord of the Rings. She enjoyed many activities with family and friends, especially spoiling her little munchkins. She will be dearly missed by all. Rested at 8 Pangowish Road, Wiikwemkoong on Friday, January 20, 2023. Friends gathered after 2 pm. The funeral mass was at Holy Cross Mission on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 am. Cremation followed. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.