MARION ELAINE MASON

August 14, 1938 – November 15, 2021

In loving memory of Marion Mason, a resident of Spring Bay, Ontario, who died at Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current. She was born in Providence Bay, daughter of the late John Douglas and Nellie (McDougall) McArthur. Marion married John Mason on November 3, 1962 and they were married for 59 years. Marion worked for 30 years at Bell Canada in Toronto. She enjoyed her job at Bell and retired in 1992, and moved back to Manitoulin Island. Marion had a variety of interests which included crocheting, painting, her beautiful rock garden, travel and music. Dearly loved mother of Janice Lynn Mason-Gorman (husband Jeff) and Dr. Douglas John Mason (fiancé Alex). Dearly loved grandmother of Faeren Gorman, Liam Gorman, Nicholas Mason and Brooke Mason. Dearly loved sister of Max McArthur (deceased) (wife Dee deceased), Eileen McArthur (deceased), Doug McArthur (wife Marsha) of Largo, Florida, and Randy McArthur (wife Karen) of Hudson, Florida. Loved aunt of Craig (deceased), Lori, Amy, Maureen, Mark, Mike, Shannon, Stacy, Bonnie (husband Sheldon), Colleen, Steve (wife Janet), Scott (wife Fenella) and Jeff (wife Nicole). Marion’s final resting place will follow in the spring of 2022 at Providence Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary in Marion’s name. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/mindemoya-hospital-auxiliary-inc/.