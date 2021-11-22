DORIS MARIE DUGUID

(nee Cosby)

January 25, 1939 – November 13, 2021

It is with a heavy heart and so much sorrow, the family announces the sudden and peaceful passing of Doris Marie Duguid (nee Cosby) at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, with her daughter by her side. Dear mother of Lee Duguid and William “Bill” Duguid (predeceased). Predeceased by husband Alister Duguid. Loving grandmother of two furry, four-legged Bichon Frises, that she loved very much. She will be missed by Teddy and Popcorn. She loved animals especially Pomeranians and collecting everything Pom. She loved her country music, and enjoyed playing her TV Bingo every Saturday night. She worked at Walmart for 28 years before retiring in 2019, where she made a lot of friends between employees and customers. She had a big heart which she wore on her sleeve, there’s nothing she wouldn’t do to help someone. She loved collecting angels. She helped her daughter raise money every year for the SPCA because of the love she had for animals. Doris was laid to rest at Coldsprings Cemetery, Manitoulin Island on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sudbury Branch of the SPCA in mom’s name (Doris Duguid) at http://support.ontariospca.ca/goto/Duguid. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

IslandFuneralHome.ca.