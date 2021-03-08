MARION LOIS MARSHALL

(nee Clarke)

May 13, 1934 to March 4, 2021

In loving memory of Marion Lois Marshall who passed away at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor surrounded by family at the age of 86. Predeceased by husband Jeff, married 61 years. Survived by children and grandchildren Anna (Paul), Kyle and Neil, Rob (Leslie), Jessica and Ben, Ron (Christine), Mackenzie and Matthew. Lois graduated nursing school in Sudbury in 1955, moving to Halifax, returning to Ontario (Brampton) in 1964 working at a nursing home and then to Little Current in 1978 working at the Manitoulin Health Centre until her retirement in 1993. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary or Tree of Lights, 70 Robinson Street, Little Current, Ontario P0P 1K0 would be appreciated. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.