JOSEPHINE MARGARET

MANITOWABI

May 3, 1951 – February 26, 2021

In loving memory of Josephine Margaret Manitowabi, who passed away peacefully at the age of 69, surrounded by her family and with a tender smile, at her home on Friday, February 26, 2021. Josephine was born May 3, 1951 in Wiikwemkoong, Ontario. Josephine was the daughter of George and Christine Recollet (Jacko), both predeceased. She married Eugene Manitowabi on September 27, 1968 in Wiikwemkoong. Predeceased by mother-in-law Jessie Kennedy (Manitowabi). Along with being a wife and mom, she was a tireless worker. Josephine worked at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home in her early working years and then became an owner/operator bus contractor with the Wikwemikong Board of Education for 38 years. She retired on June 29, 2018 after transporting hundreds of the community’s children. She was also active in the community as an early member of the Amikook Seniors’ Board. Josephine loved to travel. One of her favourite places to go was her spur of the moment trips to Kewadin Casino. She enjoyed picking traditional medicines, going on medicine walks and keeping active. She had a love for animals and enjoyed feeding apples to the family horses. Her favourite pastimes also included spending time at the family beach and cooking over the fire. She loved when family would gather, especially during Christmas and at birthdays. She loved visiting and the good laughs that came with spending time with family and friends. Josephine will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Eugene Manitowabi, her children Rachel, Colleen (Patrick), Ruben (Marilyn), Arthur (Amy) and Wilson (Marlene), all of Cape Smith. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother to Julian (Kristen), Luke, Ian, Peyton (Eric), Lain, Sierra (Evanson), Bailey, Isabella and Oscar. Also remembered with love by her special fur babies Lilly, Wiizehns, Smokey the cat and Sammy dog. She is now reunited with her little princess Shanelle and her St. Bernard dog, Chi-Ruger. Josephine will be welcomed to Paradise by siblings Grace and Frederick Recollet (Viola). She is lovingly remembered by her siblings Johnny Recollet (Sheila predeceased), Rosie Trudeau (Emile predeceased), Leona Nahwegahbow (Adam) and special sisters Doris Recollet and Linda Recollet. Also remembered with love by special nieces Allison Recollet-Simon, Christine Recollet and Leslie Recollet. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and her many Godchildren, especially Krista and Joseph Mejaki. Josephine will be remembered by her special friends Marie Kimewon (Gotcheens), Shirley Trudeau and reunited with best friends Victoria Manitowabi, Lucy Ann Trudeau, Jennifer Oshkawbewisens and Victoria Pennachio. Visitation and Funeral Mass were at the Family Homestead at 929 Cape Smith Road. The visitation was on Monday, March 1, 2021 with immediate family from 11 am to 2 pm. Friends and relations were welcomed to a come and go visitation from 2 to 6 pm. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 pm. Cremation followed. Feast by take-out at 392 Cape Smith Road (Wilson and Marlene’s). Our family would like to say Miigwech to those who came to safely visit and for the individual expressions of condolences. Due to COVID-19 there was a limit of 10 people inside the Family Homestead at any given time and all other COVID-19 precautions were followed.