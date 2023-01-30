MARY MARGARET JORDISON ‘CHARLENE’ (nee Sylvester) In loving memory of Mary Margaret ‘Charlene’ Jordison (nee Sylvester) who passed away peacefully in her 54th year at Health Sciences North on Sunday, January 22, 2023, after a long journey with cancer with her family and friends by her side. Cherished and beloved wife of Dale Jordison and loving mother of Jessica Seltzer (Austin) and Kendra Jordison. Dear daughter of Dave and Leona Sylvester and daughter-in-law of Ken Jordison (Gloria predeceased). Treasured sister-in-law of Chris and Patricia Jordison and Jenny and Travis Rushlow and beloved auntie of Amy Rushlow, Gavin Rushlow and Thomas Jordison. She will be deeply missed by her fur baby, Gizmo. Charlene worked many years for the Manitoulin Health Centre as the Diabetes Nurse Educator and was very passionate about her work. We appreciate all the love and support we have received from family, friends and the community. Donations can be made in her memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association and the Northeast Cancer Centre. Memorial Mass at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 19 Hayward Street, Little Current on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2 pm. Friends may gather from 1 to 2 pm for visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Service.