TERRANCE (TERRY) BLAKE MCALLISTER MD, FRCSC November 10, 1963 – January 21, 2023 With great sadness, we announce Terry’s peaceful passing at home in Bowmanville on January 21, 2023 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Beloved husband and best friend of Sharon Field. Loving, caring and supportive dad of Jeff (Alessia Tenaglia), Greg (Sancha Noranho), Chris and Kylie (Albert Chlapowski). He was excitedly awaiting the birth of his first grandchild (due in June). Terry was born in Little Current to parents Calvin (predeceased) and Winnifred. Dear brother of Debra (Eric Sheffield), Sharon (Robert Duncan), Diane (predeceased), Michael, and Alison (Jean Marc Pharand). He is remembered by his mother-in-law Margaret Field (Philip predeceased), sister-in-law Heather Field, nephew Justin Sharma, and niece Jennifer Sharma. Terry will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family, his care and interest in his patients, his incredible work ethic, his wacky sense of humour, amazing bear hugs and his unique fashion sense. We thank you for being the special man you were and for the happiness and joy we shared with you. Please put on a Hawaiian shirt, raise a glass, tell a joke and remember Terry with a smile! Cremation has taken place and a private service will take place in Providence Bay, ON. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N., Bowmanville. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to CAMH or Canadian Cancer Society – Esophageal Cancer Research. Of all the many blessings great and small, To have had you in our lives was the greatest gift of all. You always had a smile to share, Time to give and time to care. A loving nature, kind and true, This is the way we will remember you. Although we may not be together, We will never be apart, Because you have that special place, Right here in our hearts.