MAXWELL LLOYD WAGG

May 2, 1934 – June 14, 2021

Max Wagg passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Georgian Bay Hospital surrounded by loved ones following a brief illness. He was 87 years old. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 62 years Jean Wagg, now residing at the Villa Long Term Care Centre in Midland. He is also survived by his brother Jim and his wife Linda. Also grieving are his children and grandchildren: Larry Wagg and his wife Carrie Wyse, Brian Wagg and his wife Ursula Aust and their children Max, Leo and Ben, Kevin Wagg and his wife Cheryl McMurray and their children Matthew and Tricia, Nancy Marion and her husband Dean Marion and their son Kyle. Max grew up on Manitoulin Island and remained close with many friends and family members from that area. He raised his family in the Midland/Penetang area where he worked as the head of the science department at Penetanguishene Secondary School for 20 years. In retirement he kept extremely busy driving tour buses and enjoying an endless stream of projects including wood cutting, making maple syrup, gardening and building/fixing just about anything you can imagine. He was always generous with his friends and eager to help others. He was a member of several community organizations and an active member of his church. Max was loved by many and left this world a better place than he found it. The family has chosen to postpone Max’s memorial service to a time when COVID restrictions have been eased. There will be another announcement when the date has been determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre or to Saint Paul’s United Church in Midland.