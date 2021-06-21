MORLEY EDWARD PURVIS

(Mort)

1939-2021

Mort passed away at home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Marie. Proud father of Mike (Kyu) and Christine (Cliff). Doting grandfather of Neve. Brother of Jack (Ellen) and the late Jim, Harry and Rene. Brother-in-law of Bob Hughes (Glenda) and Doug Hughes (Simone). Uncle to nieces and nephews in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Alberta. Born to Ivan and Nell Purvis on June 4, 1939, Mort was raised on Manitoulin Island and later made Sault Ste. Marie his home. He was a graduate of Laurentian University and worked for many years at the MNR as a fisheries technician. He was a loyal blood donor, a member of the Algoma Model Engineering Society and spent many hours tinkering on small engines, piston pumps and clocks in his garage. Mort enjoyed spending time with family at camp on Michipicoten Island and Manitoulin Island. He loved fishing, boating and making people smile. A private graveside service has been held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund or the Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie. Special thanks to Kim Timmerman, Leslie Gowlett, Dr. Rassouli and Dr. Booth for their care and attention in recent months and years. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758), NorthWoodFuneral.com.