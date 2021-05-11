May 11: One active case of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District, bringing the total active case count for Manitoulin to two.

Tuesdays numbers included five new cases in Greater Sudbury. The total active case count for the entire health unit is 79.

Starting today, May 11, individuals with at-risk health conditions and essential workers in Group 2 of the province’s Phase 2 can book an appointment by phone or online. Starting Thursday, May 13, adults 40 years of age or older in 2021 (born in 1981 or earlier) can also book an appointment.

To book online visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/or by calling 1-800-708-2505 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week, or by calling 1-844-782-2273 between 9 am to 9 pm, seven days a week.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.