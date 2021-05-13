May 13: One new case of COVID-19 reported in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—The Thursday, May 13, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) announced a new case of COVID-19 for the District of Manitoulin—the second case this week—bringing the total active case count for the area to three.

There were only two new cases reports in the entire PHSD catchment area, the other in Greater Sudbury.

There are currently 66 active cases in the PHSD, a net decrease of 18 from May 12’s numbers.

Starting today, May 13, adults 40 years of age or older in 2021 (born in 1981 or earlier) can book a vaccine appointment.

To book online visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/or call 1-800-708-2505 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week, or by calling 1-844-782-2273 between 9 am to 9 pm, seven days a week.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.