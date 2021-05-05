May 5: Manitoulin District reports one new case of COVID-19

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District, bringing Manitoulin’s total active cases to two.

As of May 5, there are 90 active cases in the PHSD catchment area: Greater Sudbury is reporting 72 active cases (an increase of 10 on May 5); Sudbury District has 16 active cases (an increase of one); and Manitoulin District has two active cases (an increase of one).

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.