Two drug warrants executed in Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG – On May 3, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit, began two separate drug investigations in the community of Wiikwemkoong.

As a result of the investigations, police executed two search warrants and arrested an 18-year-old female and 29-year-old male, both of Wiikwemkoong and who are both charged with one count of possession of cocaine.

Separately, a 59-year-old female, also of Wiikwemkoong, has been arrested and charged with three counts of possessing a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

These investigations are part of an ongoing initiative by members of the WTPS, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, OPP, Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau to collaboratively address crime and drug-related activity.

Anyone with information on these investigations or any other please contact WTPS with any information regarding the illicit of controlled and illegal substances or to contact Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.