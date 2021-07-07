Mayor gifts Williamson family a key to Central Manitoulin

MINDEMOYA—For the first time in the municipality of Central Manitoulin’s history, the township has honoured local businesspeople with a ‘key to the municipality.’ The Williamson family was gifted with this significant token by Mayor Richard Stephens and council in a special presentation held Wednesday, June 30.

Mayor Richard Stephens recalled the many storied businesses that have come and gone throughout the years in the bustling community of Mindemoya, but D.A. Williamson and Sons has the unique feature of being the only one in the same family for 100 years, and in the exact same King Street location.

“On behalf of the municipality, council and myself, congratulations on 100 years of family operations,” Mayor Stephens said in the official presentation.

Central Manitoulin events coordinator Marcus Mohr also read well wishes from MP Carol Hughes and MPP Michael Mantha.

Brothers Barry and Blaine Williamson, the third generation of their family to operate the business, thanked the mayor for the special gesture and said they hoped to have a big celebration for 101, when relaxed restrictions would be permit such gatherings. Barry Williamson also paid special homage to the late Kate Wilson (nee McDermid), who passed away in August of last year. Ms. Wilson was a mainstay of the D.A. Williamson and Sons business and was considered just as much a business partner as any member of the family. The Williamsons expressed their sorrow in not having Ms. Wilson to celebrate the milestone alongside them.