McDougall Fuels donates to Manitoulin Family Resources

MINDEMOYA—McDougall Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil’s Esso Community Program have donated $20,000 toward three Northern Ontario organizations supporting individuals and families over the holidays, including $5,000 to Manitoulin Family Resources. Also receiving Christmas donations were Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive/Sudbury Food Bank and ELLEVIVE Women’s Shelter in Timmins.

“This has been a very challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to help brighten up the holidays for deserving individuals in the communities we serve, and where our customers and employees live,” said Darren McDougall, president of McDougall Energy. “McDougall Energy is built on the support of our customers, and we are committed to giving back through our Community Investment Program to the dedicated organizations that help make a difference every day.”

“We are so happy it worked out,” said Ryan Stewart, Manitoulin depot manager. “With the help of many volunteers, community support and generous donations, these organizations provide comfort to children and people of all ages by easing potential burdens caused by additional financial stress during this time of year. Over the past year we have given out around $100,000 and we are really happy it has worked out.”

Manitoulin Family Resources is a multi-service organization whose mission is to support individuals and families by providing resources, advocacy and education through the agency’s three program areas of violence against women prevention, children’s services, and emergency food assistance. The food bank provided essentials to over 300 people per month pre-pandemic, having since seen the numbers soar. The agency is currently planning to build a new, expanded food bank and thrift store in 2021 to support the community.

“Manitoulin Family Resources would like to thank McDougall Energy for this generous donation,” said Marnie Hall, executive director of Manitoulin Family Resources. “It will help many people this Christmas by assisting our food bank in providing Christmas baskets to 1,300 homes and meet the coming needs of January.”