Manitoulin man charged with first degree murder in April 2022 shooting death

M’CHIGEENG—Another arrest has been made as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Brandon Brooks, of Toronto, who died in an April 5, 2022, shooting on M’Chigeeng First Nation.

On January 24, 2023, Robert Edwards, 31, who is currently residing in M’Chigeeng First Nation, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

The accused has been remanded into custody.

The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Crime Unit, in conjunction with the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team and the North East Region OPP Community Street Crime Unit, are continuing this investigation under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

As was reported previously, on April 5, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, UCCM Police, Manitoulin OPP and Sudbury-Manitoulin paramedic services responded to a residence on Pine Street in M’Chigeeng First Nation, responding to a person who had been shot, and who later died as a result of their injuries. The deceased was identified as Brandon Brooks of Toronto.

As a result of the investigation, five people were arrested and charged in connection to the case.

Jerome Fuller, 20, from Newmarket has been charged with first degree murder, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, public mischief, two counts of failure to comply with release order, other than to attend court, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine, and possession of a schedule 1 substance, cocaine.

Sajieth Kamaraj, 26, from Markham has been charged with first degree murder, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine, and possession of a schedule 1 substance, cocaine.

Umainesan Manuel, 30, from Scarborough has been charged with first degree murder, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine, and possession of a schedule 1 substance, cocaine.

Warren Mills, 21, from Brampton has been charged with first degree murder, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm, , unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 substance, cocaine.

Jeromie Simon, 20, also from Brampton, has been charged with first degree murder, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm, public mischief, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 substance, cocaine.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.