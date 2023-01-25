Routine inspection of swing bridge slated for January 27

MANITOULIN—The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) will be carrying out a routine inspection of the Swing Bridge in Little Current on January 27.

The MTO explained in a release last week, “a routine inspection of the Little Current Swing Bridge has been scheduled for January 27. This inspection will involve testing of bridge components. As a result, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 10 am until 5 pm for 15 minutes on each hour.”

Temporary signage has been put in place to provide motorists with advance notice of these planned 15-minute closures.