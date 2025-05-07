M’Chigeeng plans ground search for Juanita Migwans

Volunteer searchers sought

M’CHIGEENG—On the morning of Saturday, May 10, as spring breathes its thawed sweetness across the Island, a circle of people will gather at the M’Chigeeng fire hall. They will gather with quiet purpose, lacing boots and hearts alike, for a ground search in honour of Juanita “Winnie” Migwans — a woman loved deeply, whose absence has left an ache that winds through families and communities like the Manitou River itself.

The search begins at 10 am, open to all who carry a wish to help. Volunteers from across Mnidoo Mnising — Central Manitoulin, NEMI, Sheguiandah, South Baymouth — are stepping forward. Juanita’s aunt MaryDale Ashcroft and her team are driving up from Lion’s Head, six strong. Wiki Surveillance, a local Indigenous-owned company, is bringing drone technology to aid the eyes of the searchers, sweeping the forests and ledges more swiftly than feet alone could manage. The Central Manitoulin Fire Department has promised volunteers too, shoulder to shoulder with M’Chigeeng’s own fire crew — a department led, fittingly, by family.

Forrest Schut, M’Chigeeng’s fire prevention officer, holds the effort close to his chest. His mother, Alberta, and Juanita’s mother, Carmelita, were sisters. Forrest himself cared for Winnie and her brother for over a year when they were children. “I still think of Juanita like my own daughter,” he told The Expositor, voice catching in his throat. His grief, like the call to action, is clear and steady: he is asking for helping hands, 40 to 50 if possible. “We just want to bring her home.”

For those willing to lend a day, or even an hour, the gesture is more than appreciated — it is sacred. Volunteers can call Forrest at 705-348-1042, day or night, to register. On Saturday, they’ll be welcomed with a warm barbecue meal, catered generously by Pam Roy, as thanks for their time and their heart.

And because this is delicate, because love cuts both ways — the search carries weight. If Juanita’s remains are found, M’Chigeeng First Nation has made clear that immediate, compassionate mental health support will be available to anyone who discovers her. No one will carry that burden alone. Health services are prepared to guide anyone gently into counselling and care.

This is a search grounded in love. A hard love, yes — but a real one, as enduring as the Island’s granite.

To the people of Manitoulin: come if you can. Come with your boots, your eyes, your care. Let us braid together our strengths and walk for Juanita, so that her family might find peace.