Driver arrested for impaired operation on Barber Street

Ontario Provincial Police

(ESPANOLA, ON) – A driver has been arrested and is facing charges after a traffic stop.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrols on Barber Street in the Town of Espanola, and were alerted to a suspended driver by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. A traffic stop was conducted, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, the driver, Harold SOUTHWIND, 48-years-old from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, was charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

