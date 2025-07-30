Measles diagnoses on Manitoulin

SUDBURY—A measles infection, the first reported by Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) since 2014, has been reported in an infant too young to have been vaccinated in the Sudbury area. Since this announcement was made last week, an additional 39 measles infections have been identified.

Through the efforts of its investigation, PHSD has identified an initial, previously undetected introduction of measles in the area seven weeks ago. That infection is linked to the broader measles outbreak occurring throughout North America. Through following chains of transmission from that initial infection to the one reported earlier in the week, Public Health has uncovered an additional 39 measles infections in its service area. The majority of those infections have now been resolved.

PHSD has identified numerous private gatherings and interaction that have led to infection spreading to these individuals. In addition, PHSD has identified some recent public locations where members of the general public may have been exposed to measles.

These locations include the Chi-Cheemaun ferry on Thursday, July 17, the South Baymouth to Tobermory 11 am departure, and Tobermory to South Baymouth 1:15 pm departure. PHSD recommends monitoring symptoms until Thursday, August 7. As well, exposure locations on the Chi-Cheemaun includes Monday, July 21, Tobermory to South Baymouth, 1:15 pm departure and South Baymouth to Tobermory, 3:30 pm departure. Monitor for symptoms until Monday, August 11.

People who were exposed on the dates and two locations listed below would have already developed illness if they were infected. They are urged to follow up with their health care provider if there are any questions or were previously ill with symptoms that could have been measles (as outlined below) for older exposures: Chi-Cheemaun ferry: Tuesday, June 24, South Baymouth to Tobermory 11 am departure, and Tobermory to South Baymouth, 1:15 pm departure; Thursday June 26, Tobermory to South Baymouth, 1;15 pm departure and South Baymouth to Tobermory, 3:30 pm departure; Friday, June 27 Tobermory to South Baymouth 1:15 pm departure and South Baymouth to Tobermory 3:30 pm departure; Saturday, June 28 South Baymouth to Tobermory 11 am department, and Tobermory to South Baymouth, 1:15 pm departure; Monday, June 30 Tobermory to South Baymouth 8:45 am departure, and South Baymouth to Tobermory 11 am departure.

A second location, the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya, emergency department Thursday, June 5, 10:15 am to 12:45 pm; Saturday, June 7, 2:19 pm to 7:30 pm; Friday, June 27, 9:45 pm to Saturday, June 28, 1:30 am.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health for PHSD said, “Over 95 percent of measles infections in Ontario have not been fully vaccinated. The overwhelming majority of infections we are seeing locally align with that trend. Since measles can cause severe illness, disability, or even death in some people, I encourage everyone to ensure they have had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.”

Dr. Hirji said the additional infections in the area, “took place about eight weeks ago when someone from another part of Ontario had measles brought it here. However, no one has got sick enough until the young infant was diagnosed in the area.”

“I would say from our investigations there are people on Manitoulin Island that have had measles, with a total of 40 people,” said Dr. Hirji. “We will continue to investigate and identify where cases have spread and monitor this. To members of the public I would say first and foremost if they have had the vaccine (or if they previously had measles) it is very unlikely they will get sick. Check with your health care provider to make sure you have been vaccinated for measles.”

Some of the symptoms of measles include developing a fever, rash, cough, running nose and red eyes. Call your health care provider to get tested so you are not at risk of getting measles, said Dr. Hirji.

Public health has directly notified the individuals in its service area who are known to have been exposed to measles and continues to work with the Ministry of Health and other local public health agencies to minimize the spread of infection. However, measles is spreading across North America at levels not seen in three decades. Given this heightened risk, it is important that everyone protect themselves by ensuring they have had two doses of vaccine.

Dr. Hirji said that in all cases if someone feels they have or a family member has been exposed to measles or have questions and concerns they should contact their health care provider. Call your health care provider or the walk-in clinic’s office before going so they can provide instructions to follow to protect other people, such as wearing a medical or N95 mask.

If you were born before 1970, you are likely immune to measles but consult your health care provider if you’re uncertain.

PHSD recommends contacting your health care provider as soon as possible to discuss vaccination if your child is 6-12 months of age and it has been less than 72 hours since they were exposed. If it has been more than 72 hours but less than six days since your child’s exposure or if your child is less than six months of age, contact public health; your child is 12-17 months to 17 years of age and less than six days have passed since the date and time of their exposure, and they have not received two doses of measles vaccine; you are over 18 years of age and less than six days have passed since the date and time of your exposure, and you have not received any dosses of measles of measles vaccination; you work in health care or military or are a post-secondary student and have not received two doses of measles vaccine (regardless of year of birth). Not. If you are pregnant and have received two doses of measles vaccine, you can contact your health care provider if you have questions.

You can find information about Ontario’s routine immunization schedule online at ontario.ca/page/ontarios-routine-immunization-schedule online at Ontario.ca/page/ontarios-routine-immunization-schedule) (government of Ontario.

For more information about measles and immunization, please visit phsd.ca http://phsd.ca) or call Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).